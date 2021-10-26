World Opera Day is an international initiative to showcase the ways opera companies and artists enrich the livelihood and civic fabric of their communities.



World Opera Day is held annually on October 25. It is a collaboration between OPERA America, Opera Europa, and Ópera Latinoamérica.

The one-day event builds on the legacy of OPERA America's National Opera Week, a 10-year program established by the National Endowment of the Arts to celebrate the vibrancy of American opera.

World Opera Day is a social media initiative — an opportunity for the industry's administrators, artists, trustees and audiences to share with newcomers how their local opera companies, their personal practices, and the art form itself contribute to making a better society.