World Ozone Day 2020: Ozone for Life

September 16th is observed as World Ozone Day 2020 or International Day for the preservation of the Ozone Layer. On this day, we follow the signing of the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer. As per the United Nations, the theme for this year is "Ozone for life". The protocol was signed in 1987. This treaty was signed to reverse the damage caused to the ozone layer by industrial gases such as chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs).

World Ozone Day 2020: Theme

The slogan for World Ozone Day 2020 is "Ozone for life". This year, we celebrate 35 years of global ozone layer protection.

The slogan of the day, "Ozone for life", jog our memory that ozone is crucial for our life on the planet and we must do our best to protect the ozone layer for our future generations as well. This year, we are celebrating 35 years of the Vienna Convention and 35 years of global ozone layer protection.

"On Ozone Day, we celebrate 35 years of the Vienna Convention to Protect the Ozone Layer and its Montreal Protocol, which united the world to cut out gases creating a hole in the ozone layer. We need this same sense of purpose and collaboration to address all environmental threats," Inger Anderson, Executive Director, UNEP (United Nations Environment Programme) said in a video shared ahead of World Ozone Day.





What is the Ozone Layer



The ozone layer is a delicate gas layer that protects the Earth from the harmful rays of the sun.

Ozone is gas made up of three oxygen atoms O3. Based on where the ozone layer is, it can either harm life or protect life on Earth.

Most of the ozone remains in the stratosphere whereby it plays the role of an armour, safeguarding the surface of the Earth from the harmful ultraviolet sun rays. If this armour gets weak, we would all be more prone to cataracts, impaired immune systems, and skin cancer.