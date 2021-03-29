If you're a fan of classical music, then you assuredly know about the famous piano. Used in concerts everywhere, the piano has a long history of bringing music to life with its delicate sound and beautiful resonance.

World Piano Day has been designed to celebrate this incredible instrument, which has brought many of us joy over the years. No matter whether you play the piano yourself or you have an appreciation for this sort of music, we can all appreciate that listening to a quality pianist is a joy.

If you don't know much about the piano, today is a great day to explore further. The main thing you obviously need to familiarise yourself with is the keys. After all, the keyboard is the most important part of your learning. If you look at the keyboard, you will see white and black keys that run from left to white. They do not alternative white-black-white-black. There is actually a pattern that is made of five black keys and seven white keys in a certain order. An interval is formed from the beginning of one set of keys and the ending, which is at the beginning of the next set. This is called an 'octave', which is simply a type of interval; an interval being the musical distance between two sounds.

In addition to this, it is important to note that the highest keys are on the right and the lowest on the left. If you start on the left side, every key is a half step higher than the one before it. Therefore, you need to go up or down two half steps to make a full step. You simply need to practice a bit to get to grips with these intervals. You should then try other intervals so you can hear the difference in sound.

If you love hearing classical music, then listen to some beautiful classical music on your favorite device. If you're wanting a fun night out, then attend a concert at your local theater. If you're really adventurous then take some piano lessons at your local colleges or through online courses. While listening or playing amazing piano music, use the hashtag #worldpianoday on through your social media devices and let everyone know that this day is all about the beautiful piano.

If you have never played the piano before, you may feel at a little bit of a loss regarding what you should be looking for in an online course. But, don't fret, as we have some top tips to help you out. The first thing you need to do is make sure that the website providing the piano lessons is right for your level.

Some websites start at the very beginning and are designed for those who don't have a clue about playing the piano. Therefore, they will teach you how to read music and so on. However, there are other websites that have lessons for those who already have experience and are seeking more advanced lessons so that they have something to aim towards.