World Post Day is celebrated each year on 9 October, the anniversary of the establishment of the Universal Postal Union in 1874 in the Swiss Capital, Bern.

This day celebrates the role of the post in people’s and businesses’ everyday lives.

It was declared World Post Day by the UPU Congress held in Tokyo, Japan in 1969. Since then, countries across the world participate annually in the celebrations

The Posts in many countries use the event to introduce or promote new postal products and services. According to the United Nations observances list page, more than 150 countries celebrate World Post Day in a variety of ways.

Some countries also use World Post Day to reward their employees for good service. Events such as philatelic exhibitions, new stamps, and date cancellation marks are issued as well.

Several other activities include the display of World Post Day posters in post offices and other public places, open days at post offices, mail centers, and postal museums. Conferences, seminars, and workshops, as well as cultural, sports, and other recreational activities are also organized to commemorate World Post Day. The purpose of World Post Day is to create awareness of the role of the postal sector in people’s and businesses’ everyday lives and its contribution to the social and economic development of countries. The celebration encourages member countries to undertake programme activities aimed at generating a broader awareness of their Post’s role and activities among the public and media on a national scale.