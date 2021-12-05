One annual celebration people will be forgiven for not participating in (or even knowing about) is World Soil Day. Yes, soil—as in that sticky brown stuff that gets walked all over into prized cream carpets. Sadly, it is the ignorance about the importance of soil and the degree to which people take advantage of all that it offers that have led to a drastic reduction in its quality all over the world.

These are precisely the problems World Soil Day aims to battle, as few things could be more important to humans, the inhabitants of Planet Earth, who could never hope to survive without the land.

Soil is, without a doubt, one of the most significant parts of the ecosystem. Contributing to people's food, water and energy and playing an important part in reducing the impact of climate change, soil is a vital part of life.

For all of these reasons, it's high time that World Soil Day became known to more people than just scientists concerned about the welfare of our planet. So it's time to get ready to learn about and celebrate this important day!