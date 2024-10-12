World Student’s Day: Let’s celebrate APJ Abdul Kalam's Inspiring Legacy

Every year, October 15 marks a significant day celebrated across the globe—World Student’s Day. This day is unique not only because it honours students and their roles in shaping the future but also because it is the birth anniversary of one of India’s most beloved leaders, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, often referred to as the Missile Man of India.

A visionary scientist, a motivational leader, and former President of India, Dr. Kalam’s life is a testament to hard work, humility, and service to the nation. His enduring legacy continues to inspire millions, particularly the youth, who he believed were the key to a brighter future.

Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam’s journey

In a small town named Rameswaram, in Tamil Nadu, India, APJ Abdul Kalam was born. He came from a humble background, but his parents instilled in him the values of hard work and education. After completing his studies in aerospace engineering, Kalam worked with India's space and missile programs, making extraordinary scientific contributions that helped India become a major player in space technology.

Kalam’s journey from a small-town boy to the President of India is a remarkable story of perseverance and determination. He served as the 11th President of India from 2002 to 2007 and was known for his approachable nature and love for students.

Why is APJ Abdul Kalam associated with World's Student Day?

In 2010, the United Nations designated October 15 as World Student’s Day to honour Dr. Kalam’s birthday. The United Nations recognised Dr. Kalam for his contributions to education, youth empowerment, and his genuine affection for students. He viewed students not merely as learners but as future leaders who would bring about transformative changes in society. Through his words and actions, Dr. Kalam consistently emphasized the importance of education, encouraging students to dream big and work hard to achieve their goals.

He often said, "Dreams are not what you see in sleep; dreams are those that do not let you sleep." This quote exactly reflects his belief in the power of dreams and the importance of pursuing them.

A Legacy of Inspiration

Education and Youth Empowerment

Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, India’s "Missile Man," profoundly influenced education and youth empowerment. His belief that education is the key to personal and national development has impacted several people. His vision was to create a knowledge-based society where students could contribute positively to their communities and the world. Kalam emphasized the importance of igniting young minds, often asking, "What is your dream?" Through initiatives like the "Ignited Minds" program, he encouraged youth to pursue innovative paths.

Kalam once said, "The best way to predict the future is to create it." This quote inspires students to take charge of their lives and work toward their goals. He encouraged students to think critically and innovate, reminding them that they are the future leaders of the nation.

Scientific Contributions

As a scientist, Dr. Kalam played a crucial role in India’s space and missile programs. After joining the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), he played a key role in developing India's satellite launch vehicle (SLV).

One of his most celebrated achievements was the successful launch of the Rohini satellite into orbit in 1980, which made India a member of the exclusive space-faring nations. He was also instrumental in the development of the Agni and Prithvi missiles and was a key figure in the Pokhran-II nuclear tests in 1998. His scientific contributions have made India proud and strengthened the country’s defence capabilities.

Along with a bag full of technical achievements, Dr. Kalam also inspired a generation of scientists, researchers, and technologists to innovate and strive for excellence.

The Power of APJ Abdul Kalam’s Quotes

People celebrate Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam for his inspirational quotes that motivate millions, particularly students and youngsters. Here are a few of his most impactful quotes that resonate with the spirit of World Students' Day.

1. “You have to dream before your dreams can come true.”

This quote highlights the importance of having dreams and aspirations.

2. “If you want to shine like a sun, first burn like a sun.”

Here Kalam highlights the need for hard work and dedication to achieve success.

3. "Learning fosters creativity; creativity stimulates thinking; thinking generates knowledge; and knowledge elevates you."

This statement stresses the power of education, inspiring students to embrace knowledge as a pathway to personal and professional growth.

How schools and colleges celebrate World Student’s Day

On World Students' Day, schools and colleges around the world hold events and activities to celebrate this day.

1. Organise Educational Workshops: Schools host workshops on various subjects, including science, technology, and leadership.

2. Student-Led Initiatives: Students take the lead in community service projects. Whether it’s organising a cleanliness drive or conducting educational sessions for younger students, these initiatives empower students to make a difference.

3. Display Quotes: Students usually create a wall of quotes by APJ Abdul Kalam in schools. They share their favourite quotes and discuss their meanings in class, promoting a culture of inspiration and motivation.

As we celebrate World Student’s Day, let us remember the inspiring legacy of APJ Abdul Kalam. His life and teachings remind us of the importance of education, hard work, and the pursuit of dreams.

So, let’s honour Dr. Kalam by nurturing our dreams, working diligently, and striving to make a positive impact in our communities. As he said, “Let us sacrifice our today so that our children can have a better tomorrow.” This World Student’s Day, let’s commit to creating a brighter future for all.