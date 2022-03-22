  • Menu
World Water Day
Highlights

Water Day is an annual event that looks at the global issues surrounding access to clean, safe drinking water and sanitation.

This year's Water Day is focusing on the link between water and climate change, and how the two are linked. The UN has said: "Adapting to the water effects of climate change will protect health and save lives."

Water is such a precious commodity that many take for granted. World Water Day is a chance to think about those people and places where water needs are still paramount, and seek to work together to find a solution.

