WorldPhotographyDay: Twitter captures people's love for photos

Time and again, Twitter has come to be dominated by photograph driven trends creating beautiful visual experiences - from #SareeTwitter and #JhumkaTwitter to #BirdTwitter, #BlueTwitter, and much recently #HalfFaceTwitter. In fact, earlier in July, a magnificent photograph of a black panther from the jungles of Kabini, clicked by photographer Shaaz Jung (@shaazjung), took Twitter by storm. The world through the lens of photography enthusiasts has definitely found a stronghold in conversations on Twitter - from professional photographers and budding shutterbugs to those with a knack for selfies and pretty portraits. This #WorldPhotographyDay, we bring you some picture perfect snapshots from Twitter, take a look -

Nothing distracts me when I am focusing my lens.

Cheers to lovely passionate photographers 👍🏻#WorldPhotographyDay pic.twitter.com/KbFSGGi5dF — Rupa 🇮🇳 (@dawn2dusk_30) August 19, 2020





#WorldPhotographyDay Going to the mountains is like going home." pic.twitter.com/tTpEDzeNhs — mridul kulora (@KuloraMridul) August 19, 2020

















































If you're interested in photography and want to see more of it on your Twitter timeline, you can also choose to follow 'Photography' as a Topic on Twitter. Twitter Topics let you follow specific subjects of your interest, allowing you to pick what you see on your timeline. Here's how you can follow a Topic -



How to follow a Twitter Topic:

1.On your profile icon menu, tap More and then Topics.

2. Next, tap Follow some Topics to browse by category type, such as Entertainment, Gaming, Sports, among many others.

3. From within each category and sub-category type, tap the Follow button next to the Topics you'd like to follow.

4. When finished, tap Done.