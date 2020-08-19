#WorldPhotographyDay: Twitter captures people's love for photos
Time and again, Twitter has come to be dominated by photograph driven trends creating beautiful visual experiences - from #SareeTwitter and #JhumkaTwitter to #BirdTwitter, #BlueTwitter, and much recently #HalfFaceTwitter. In fact, earlier in July, a magnificent photograph of a black panther from the jungles of Kabini, clicked by photographer Shaaz Jung (@shaazjung), took Twitter by storm. The world through the lens of photography enthusiasts has definitely found a stronghold in conversations on Twitter - from professional photographers and budding shutterbugs to those with a knack for selfies and pretty portraits. This #WorldPhotographyDay, we bring you some picture perfect snapshots from Twitter, take a look -
Nothing distracts me when I am focusing my lens.— Rupa 🇮🇳 (@dawn2dusk_30) August 19, 2020
Cheers to lovely passionate photographers 👍🏻#WorldPhotographyDay pic.twitter.com/KbFSGGi5dF
#WorldPhotographyDay Going to the mountains is like going home." pic.twitter.com/tTpEDzeNhs— mridul kulora (@KuloraMridul) August 19, 2020
When the Maharashtra #statebirds visits you during lockdown. #YellowfootedGreenPigeon is a sight to behold with it's range of hues from yellow to purple ! #birdwatching #birdphotography #ID2020Birds #birds #birding #NaturePhotography #ThePhotoHour #BBCWildlifePOTD @ParveenKaswan pic.twitter.com/yiwSELUfmm— Rdx (@rdrakesh) August 15, 2020
कुछ वक्त पहले दादा @YRDeshmukh ने हरियाली का ज़िक्र किया था तथा इस समय हरियाली के बीच ना पहुँच पाने का छुपा दर्द सा बयान किया था। सोचा यहाँ के मान्सून का अपडेट साझा किया जाये 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/sn6aql9Fis— Manish MISRA (@manishmisra1980) August 13, 2020
Home experiments #macrophotography #photography #photographer #photographylovers #bnwphotography #blackandwhitephotography pic.twitter.com/nFz0OOa6PU— Aparna Warrier (@thewarriergal) August 11, 2020
Uttarakhand never fails to amuse me😌💖— Adrenaline Junkie (@KhedaSagar) August 11, 2020
What about you?
.
.
Location - Gangotri, Uttarakhand
.#Uttarakhand #gangotri #nature #india #uttarakhandtourism #travel #trekking #wanderlust #travelphotography #photography #naturephotography #gangotridham #himalayas #royalenfield pic.twitter.com/c10YOFBjHi
Aryan Lady in traditional attire.#portrait #photography #portraitphotography #culture #attire #portraits #aryanlady #leh #ladakh #kargil #traditional #picoftheday #photoshoot #india @utladakhtourism @LAHDC_K @lonelyplanet_in @NGTIndia @NatGeoIndia @ChoudharyBaseer @ladags pic.twitter.com/dmi0m3PZVp— Karamjeet Singh (@caramjeet) August 8, 2020
#WorldPhotographyDay pic.twitter.com/VHOKF1sH2c— Ashutosh Tewari (@AshutoshTewar16) August 18, 2020
If you're interested in photography and want to see more of it on your Twitter timeline, you can also choose to follow 'Photography' as a Topic on Twitter. Twitter Topics let you follow specific subjects of your interest, allowing you to pick what you see on your timeline. Here's how you can follow a Topic -
How to follow a Twitter Topic:
1.On your profile icon menu, tap More and then Topics.
2. Next, tap Follow some Topics to browse by category type, such as Entertainment, Gaming, Sports, among many others.
3. From within each category and sub-category type, tap the Follow button next to the Topics you'd like to follow.
4. When finished, tap Done.