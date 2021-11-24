Woxsen University team visits Devuni Narmetta village

Woxsen University students group headed by Deepshika Yadugiri along with faculties, Shahnaz Rahman, Sangeet Varma and Veena Sharma, initiated very interesting programme of empowering village women and girl students at Devuni Narmetta the model village in Siddipet District.

40 students participated in this programme creating awareness in rural women regarding health care. Farmers were shown new trends in artisans with which they can improve their economic growth.

Speaking on this occasion, Deepshika told that they have done a research on rural women and girls empowerment and will associate with the village along with Suchirindia Foundation which adopted Narmetta Village in overall development of above.