18 Pages Movie Review Live Updates

Nikhil, who had a smash hit with Karthikeya 2, is back with a different love story called 18 Pages. Because of the success of Karthikeya 2, 18 Pages has been making headlines for a few days. It has an intriguing plot and an all-star cast, and one of the main reasons for raising expectations is that Sukumar wrote the story and carried the enormous expectations the film has released. Let's find out if the movie is worth seeing or not.