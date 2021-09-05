Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Live Updates: All set for the launch of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 at 6 pm

Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Live Updates: Big Boss Telugu Season 5 is all set to take off today and is scheduled to premiere at 6 pm on Star Maa. The Star Maa has already released a promo where Tollywood King Akkineni Nagarjuna is seen entering to stage. The Euphoria has begun among the Big Boss Telugu fans as they were wondering who are the sixteen contestants entering the house. However, there are few hours left for the great launch and to witness the contestants.

Meanwhile, the Star Maa has scheduled to air the program at 10 pm from Monday to Friday while it will be telecasted at 9 pm on Saturday and Sunday. Akkineni Nagarjuna who will be hosting the Big Boss for the third time has given hint that there will be more fun and entertainment this time around. Let's wait for the inauguration of great grand gala event at 6 pm.

The Bigg Boss contestants were said to have undergone quarantine for a period as a part of COVID protocol. It is also said that the contestants would enter the Bigg Boss house after undergoing RTPCR tests.

