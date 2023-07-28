Live
- Millet Marvels launches an exclusive millet Restaurant at RGI Airport
- Man In Manipur Shooting The Viral Video Got Arrested
- Muharram 2023: History, Significance, Observation, Messages To Send And More About Islamic New Year
- Delhi Lieutenant Governor Ensures Peaceful Muharram Procession: Facilities Provided For Tazia Participants
- AP govt. announces Rs. 12 crore relief for Godavari flood affected areas
- Tragic Shooting Incident In Delhi's Dabri Area: Woman Fatally Shot, Suspect Found Dead
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today surges, check the rates on July 28, 2023
- ‘Bholaa Shankar’ trailer: Chiranjeevi’s once again proves he is king of entertainment
- CBI Takes Charge Of Thoubal District Sexual Violence Investigation In Manipur
- Floods hit Lankan villages
Bro Movie Twitter Review :Pawan Kalyan nailed the show
Finally Power star Pawan Kalyan and Sai sharam tej's Bro the avatar Released. Check out fans Reactions on Twitter.
- 28 July 2023 3:34 AM GMT
Done with #BroTheAvatar Premier— Ravula Dheeraj Reddy (@DheerajReddy28) July 27, 2023
Kalyan at his best 💥💥💙
Vintage Kalyan babu & his energy 💥💥
Connected to Mark’s Character @IamSaiDharamTej 🥹💙
3.25 /5
-Ve: Janavule song & Flash back which looked Awkward for me pic.twitter.com/qFr4LvNqmI
- 28 July 2023 3:33 AM GMT
Emaipotarra mana states lo 🔥🔥 @PawanKalyan in his element, absolutely in the zone, and remarkably active throughout! No stopping him! #BroTheAvatar pic.twitter.com/JTj4VTw2R5— Poodle ⚓️ (@ShrewdCrypto) July 27, 2023
- 28 July 2023 3:32 AM GMT
Hit kotinam anna 💪💪💪💪💪— 🦅GHANI BHAI بهاي🦁 (@BheemlaBoy1) July 27, 2023
Tweetr , insta , motham Kalyan vintage swag , energy , fire 🔥 looks 😭❤
Love you my god king 👑 @PawanKalyan anna.🛐🛐🛐🫂🫂#BroTheAvatar #BroTimeStarts pic.twitter.com/cF7btSHQEt
- 28 July 2023 3:30 AM GMT
2nd Half kuda adhiripoyindhiii!!!— Bharthi (@SunShiine0001) July 27, 2023
1st Half is purely pawan Kalyan Domination!!
Second Half is a combo of fun + Emotional Roller Coaster !!
Just Pawan Kalyan fans ani kaadhu,
Prathi manishi chudalsina cinema!!
Ye frame kuda lag/Bore anipinchadu
❤️ Go for it 😍 #BroTheAvathar
- 28 July 2023 3:27 AM GMT
#BroTheAvatar Good Clean Family Entertainer @PawanKalyan 's energy, style, mannerisms were a complete feast for fans— Supreme PawanKalyan FC™ (@SupremePSPK) July 28, 2023
Everyone 'll love the emotional climax, especially the last 30 mins 🥹
special acknowledgment to @neeta_lulla for her exceptional work in dressing pic.twitter.com/1sbho7NMBn
- 28 July 2023 3:25 AM GMT
#BlockBusterBro— PEAK Tollywood (@peaktwood) July 28, 2023
My Rating :- 4/5
Pawan kalyan Annaya Acting Bagundi🥺❤ vintage pk is back
SDT Anna Gurinchi chapanakaraledu❤
Over All Excellent Movie #BroTheAvatar
- 28 July 2023 3:24 AM GMT
#BroTimeStarts pic.twitter.com/qYkWKsqTPi— Hari Hara Veera Mallu!!!! 🦅 (@RudraUltra) July 28, 2023
- 28 July 2023 3:21 AM GMT
Hattrick Kottesam #BRO...#BroTheAvatar #BroTimeStarts pic.twitter.com/DG3XCTrWO8— Pavan Kalyan Mbs (@MbsPavanJsp) July 28, 2023
- 28 July 2023 3:17 AM GMT
Tnx @thondankani anna#Pawankalyan vintage songs shake chesav 🔥#BroTheAvathar #BroTimeStarts pic.twitter.com/TRAuCQ7kqK— Chinna_KalyanCult🦁 (@KalyanCultBoy) July 28, 2023
- 28 July 2023 3:15 AM GMT
#Bro Overall the movie had a few good moments but falters overall!— Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) July 27, 2023
Had an interesting storyline with few entertaining scenes/many PK fan moments. However, the rest lacks connect with weak writing and emotions that don’t work. Catered for fans only.
Rating: 2.5/5 #BroTheAvatar