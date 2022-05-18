  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Live Updates

Cannes 2022 LIVE Updates: Deepika Padukone sets the red carpet on fire

Cannes 2022 LIVE Updates: Deepika Padukone sets the red carpet on fire
x
Highlights

The 75th annual Cannes Film Festival is a 2022 film festival scheduled to take place from 17 to 28 May 2022. The festival will see a tribute to actor Tom Cruise

The 75th annual Cannes Film Festival is a 2022 film festival scheduled to take place from 17 to 28 May 2022. The festival will see a tribute to actor Tom Cruise, whose film Top Gun: Maverick is due to premiere at the festival. The official poster for the festival was designed as an homage to The Truman Show. check out live updates here

Show Full Article

Live Updates

>Load More
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X