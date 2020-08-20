Chittoor Gas Leak Live Updates: 33 fell ill after gas leak in Hutson dairy
Chittoor Gas Leak Live Updates: Thirty people fell ill after a gas leak in a private dairy at Bandapalli in Puthalapattu Constituency, near Chittoor this evening.
Chittoor Gas Leak Live Updates: Thirty three people fell ill after a gas leak in Hutson dairy at Bandapalli in Puthalapattu Constituency, near Chittoor this evening.
The affected were shifted to district hospital, Chittoor where the condition of five stated to be serious.
Preliminary reports say that minor accident during wielding of pipe which carries ammonia gas lead to the leak
This is a developing story. So, Stay tuned with The Hans India for more updates
Live Updates
- 20 Aug 2020 5:44 PM GMT
Collector Dr N Bharath Gupta speaking to media said 14 women workers on duty fell ill and among them the condition of three stated to be serious. He said district fire officer and district industrial centre (DIC) general manager were ordered to robe into the gas leakage mishap.
- 20 Aug 2020 5:43 PM GMT
Official sources said 14 women in the milk factory fell ill after Ammonia gas leakage.
- 20 Aug 2020 5:43 PM GMT
Deputy chief minister K Narayana Swamy spoke with Collector Gupta and SP Senthil Kumar seeking details of mishap and reason behind it. Panchayat Raj minister directed collector ensure better treatment for workers who fell ill after Ammonia gas leakage in a private dairy. The collector is at district hospital overseeing the treatment to the had affected. Meanwhile, the gas leakage created flutter in the villages near the dairy.
- 20 Aug 2020 5:42 PM GMT
Gas leak victims are seen admitted in Chittoor Govt. Hospital. District Collector Dr. N. B. Gupta is expected to reach Govt hospital shortly
- 20 Aug 2020 5:41 PM GMT
District Collector Dr N Bharath Gupta along with senior police officials reached Bandapalli and monitoring the situation.
- 20 Aug 2020 5:40 PM GMT
Live Visuals from Chittor