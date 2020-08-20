Chittoor Gas Leak Live Updates: 33 fell ill after gas leak in Hutson dairy

Chittoor Gas Leak Live Updates: Thirty three people fell ill after a gas leak in Hutson dairy at Bandapalli in Puthalapattu Constituency, near Chittoor this evening.

The affected were shifted to district hospital, Chittoor where the condition of five stated to be serious.

Preliminary reports say that minor accident during wielding of pipe which carries ammonia gas lead to the leak

