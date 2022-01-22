Coronavirus cases in India Live Updates: India reports 3.37 lakh new cases
Live Updates
- 22 Jan 2022 12:08 PM GMT
Singapore reports first Omicron-related death
Singapore on Saturday reported its first Omicron-related death, a 92-year-old unvaccinated woman who caught the virus from a family member, according to a media report. The woman, who had no known medical history, died on Jan 20, about 10 days after catching the virus from a family member, the Channel News Asia reported.
- 22 Jan 2022 12:06 PM GMT
Karnataka: Mysuru schools to restart from Monday
- 22 Jan 2022 5:03 AM GMT
India reports 3,37,704 new COVID cases
- 22 Jan 2022 4:37 AM GMT
Global Covid caseload tops 345.8 million
Amid an ongoing resurgence across the world, the global coronavirus caseload has topped 345.8 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.58 million and vaccinations to over 9.76 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.In its latest update on Saturday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 345,813,395 and 5,583,886, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 9,764,354,039.