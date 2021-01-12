Coronavirus Live Updates: Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, India Today 12 January 2021
Coronavirus Live Updates, 12 January 2021: The Hans India blog provides you the latest Coronavirus Cases news from India, Telangana, Hyderabad, and Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.
Weather in Hyderabad will be 29 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 19 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 6:49 AM and will set at 5:59 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on January 12 will be 74% and Air Quality will be Fair with 128 AQI.
Weather in Vijayawada will be 30 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 20 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 6:39 AM and will set at 5:52 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on January 12 will be 99% and Air Quality will be Fair with 125 AQI.
Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on January 12 (27 Jumada Al-Awwal, 1442); Fajr: 5:32 AM; Sunrise: 6:49 AM; Dhuhr: 12:24 PM; Asr: 3:36 PM; Maghrib: 5:59 PM; Isha: 07:16 PM
Live Updates
- 12 Jan 2021 12:47 PM GMT
Odisha News: The first consignment of COVID 19 vaccine 'Covishield' arrived at a storage centre in Bhubaneswar, earlier today. COVID19 vaccination's first phase will begin from 16th January.
- 12 Jan 2021 12:46 PM GMT
Bharat Biotech announces that it has signed an agreement with Precisa Medicamentos for the supply of Covaxin to Brazil.
- 12 Jan 2021 9:07 AM GMT
Collector A.Md.Imtiaz, IAS has received the covid vaccine at Gannavaram airport
- 12 Jan 2021 9:05 AM GMT
Telangana Jagruthi Hyderabad organises Rangoli competition on the occasion of Sankranti festival ahead in Nampally exhibition on Tuesday.
- 12 Jan 2021 9:02 AM GMT
Rush RTC bus stand part of people going on native place, ( Sankranti festival holidays ), in Vijayawada on Tuesday.
- 12 Jan 2021 9:00 AM GMT
Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, pay floral tributes to Swami Vivekananda,to the mark Birth anniversary celebrations in Vijayawada on Tuesday.
- 12 Jan 2021 8:59 AM GMT
Hyderabad News: Covishield vaccine arrives in Telangana and stored at the Central Vaccine Store at Directorate of Public Health in Hyderabad on Tuesday.
- 12 Jan 2021 7:01 AM GMT
Rayalaseema Rangasthali members celebrating swami Vivekananda birthday at Tirupati.
- 12 Jan 2021 6:02 AM GMT
With Sankranti vacations started, the bus depots in the Warangal city wore a crowded look on Tuesday with passengers boarding buses to their native places at Hanamkonda bus stand on Tuesday.
- 12 Jan 2021 5:30 AM GMT
Coronavirus in Telangana: A total of 301 new COVID19 cases, 293 discharges and 2 death reported in Telangana yesterday, says State Health Department
Total positive cases: 2,90,309
Total recoveries: 2,84,217
Active cases: 4,524
Death toll: 1,568