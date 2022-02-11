Coronavirus Omicron in India Live Updates: India reports 58,077 new Covid cases, 657 deaths in last 24 hours

Coronavirus Omicron Live Updates Today News on 11 February 2022: Latest news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India, Hyderabad, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, the number of infections, vaccination and night curfew.

Coronavirus in India: India recorded 58,077 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 657 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (February 11), the country saw a total of 1,67,882 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 96.95 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,13,31,158.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 6,97,802 (1.64 per cent) the ministry data showed today.



Latest Coronavirus News