Coronavirus Omicron in India Live Updates: India reports 58,077 new Covid cases, 657 deaths in last 24 hours
Coronavirus Omicron cases in India Live Updates today on 11 February 2022: Latest news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India, Hyderabad, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, the number of infections, vaccination and night curfew.
Coronavirus in India: India recorded 58,077 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 657 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (February 11), the country saw a total of 1,67,882 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 96.95 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,13,31,158.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 6,97,802 (1.64 per cent) the ministry data showed today.
Live Updates
- 11 Feb 2022 5:02 AM GMT
- 11 Feb 2022 5:02 AM GMT
Study finds two vax doses not sufficient to fight Omicron
Two vaccine doses of either Covaxin or Covishield are not enough to neutralise the Omicron variant of coronavirus. However, patients who developed hybrid immunity with a single dose of Covishield vaccine following an infection were able to neutralise Omicron, shows a study from Kerala.
- 11 Feb 2022 5:01 AM GMT
7 new Covid-19 cases in Andamans, tally rises to 9,958
The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 9,958 on Friday as seven more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.Three new patients have travel history, while four infections were detected during contact tracing, it said.
- 11 Feb 2022 5:01 AM GMT
China reports 56 new local Covid-19 cases
China on Thursday recorded 56 locally transmitted Covid-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Friday.Of the new local infections, 33 were reported in Guangxi, 22 in Liaoning, and one in Guizhou, Xinhua reported citing the commission report.