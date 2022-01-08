Coronavirus Omicron cases in India Live Updates: India Records 1,41,986 New Cases

Coronavirus Omicron Live Updates today News on 8 January 2022: Latest news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India, Hyderabad, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, the number of infections, vaccination and night curfew.

Coronavirus in India: India reported 1,41,986 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the daily positivity rate in the country to 9.28 per cent, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. With this, the country's COVID-19 case tally has gone up to 3,53,68,372. According to Health Ministry, the country has so far reported 3,071 cases of Omicron of which 1,203 have been recovered.

Latest Coronavirus News