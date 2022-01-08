Coronavirus Omicron cases in India Live Updates: India Records 1,41,986 New Cases
Coronavirus Omicron cases in India News Live Updates today on 8 January 2022: Latest news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India, Hyderabad, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, the number of infections, vaccination and night curfew.
Coronavirus in India: India reported 1,41,986 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the daily positivity rate in the country to 9.28 per cent, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. With this, the country's COVID-19 case tally has gone up to 3,53,68,372. According to Health Ministry, the country has so far reported 3,071 cases of Omicron of which 1,203 have been recovered.
Live Updates
- 8 Jan 2022 7:03 AM GMT
Mumbai News: 2500 beds are available at the BKC Jumbo COVID19 Centre. So far, there are no ICU patients at the centre. Most patients are asymptomatic. Weekend lockdown will not be imposed for now: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar
- 8 Jan 2022 6:00 AM GMT
Salons, beauty parlours can operate with 50% seating capacity up to 10pm in the State. Customers & staff should be fully vaccinated: West Bengal government
- 8 Jan 2022 5:57 AM GMT
Coronavirus in Delhi: Delhi will report around 20,000 fresh cases today, positivity rate to rise by 1-2%. Currently, only 10% of hospital beds are occupied in the city: Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on COVID19 situation
- 8 Jan 2022 5:57 AM GMT
COVID19 vaccine in India: Over 2 crore youngsters between the 15-18 age group have received their first dose of the COVID19 vaccine in less than a week of vaccination drive for children: Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya
- 8 Jan 2022 5:56 AM GMT
Delhi weekend curfew updates: Delhi shopping market Lajpat Nagar closed during the weekend curfew as a measure to contain the spread of COVID19
- 8 Jan 2022 5:55 AM GMT
Karnataka weekend curfew Updates: Checking of vehicles underway in Bengaluru as weekend curfew is imposed in the State restricting movement between 10 pm Friday and 5 am Monday, essential services exempted
- 8 Jan 2022 5:47 AM GMT
Odisha logs record 3,679 fresh COVID-19 cases
Odisha registered 3,679 fresh COVID-19 cases, the state's biggest single-day spike since June 18 last year, raising the tally to 10.66 lakh, the Health Department said on Saturday. The daily test positivity rate rose to 5.15 per cent from 3.92 per cent the previous day, it said, adding, the new infections include 384 children.
Odisha had reported 2,703 coronavirus cases on Friday. The death toll stood at 8,468 as no fresh fatality was reported in the past 24 hours. (PTI)
- 8 Jan 2022 5:46 AM GMT
3,071 Omicron cases reported in India so far: Health Ministry
A total of 3,071 cases of the Omicron variant of the Coronavirus were reported in 27 States/UTs of India so far. The Union Health Ministry said that close to 1,203 people recovered from Omicron.
- 8 Jan 2022 5:40 AM GMT
India reports nearly 1.42 lakh cases, 285 deaths
India reports 1,41,986 new Covid-19 cases and 285 deaths on Saturday. Over 40,895 patients recovered from the infection, leaving 4,72,169 active cases. India’s daily positivity rate is currently at 9.28%.