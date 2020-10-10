X
IPL 2020, CSK vs RCB Live Cricket Score: RCB win the toss and elect to bat against CSK

IPL 2020 Live Score Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
Highlights

CSK vs RCB IPL Live Score 2020: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on Virat Kholi-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 25th IPL 2020 match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium today evening at 7.30 PM IST.

Toss Update: RCB win the toss and elect to bat against CSK.

Live Updates

  • 10 Oct 2020 2:04 PM GMT

    IPL 2020, CSK vs RCB Live Cricket Score: Deepak Chahar to bowl the first over

    Deepak Chahar will bowl the opening over for CSK. Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal open the innings for RCB.

  • 10 Oct 2020 1:43 PM GMT

    Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Teams: 

    Chennai Super Kings: S Watson, F du Plessis, A Rayudu, MS Dhoni, S Curran, N Jagadeesan, R Jadeja, DJ Bravo, K Sharma, S Thakur, D Chahar.

    Royal Challengers Bangalore: D Padikkal, A Finch, V Kohli, AB de Villiers, GM Singh, W Sundar, S Dube, I Udana, C Morris, N Saini, Y Chahal.

  • 10 Oct 2020 1:35 PM GMT

