Entertainment News LIVE UPDATES: SIR Movie PREMIERES TODAY across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana & USA
Entertainment news Live Updates: The Hans India blog provides you with the latest Tollywood news from India, Bollywood, and Kollywood. You can find all the live entertainment News updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.
Live Updates
- 16 Feb 2023 9:00 AM GMT
KUNAL KEMMU TURNS DIRECTOR: ‘MADGAON EXPRESS’ FILMING ENDS... Actor #KunalKemmu makes his directorial debut with #MadgaonExpress... Shoot of the film - which stars #DivyennduSharma, #PratikGandhi, #AvinashTiwary and #NoraFatehi - is now complete. pic.twitter.com/5AcO1KoMiS— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 16, 2023
- 16 Feb 2023 8:57 AM GMT
#VinaroBhagyamuVishnuKatha is READY for RELEASE 💥— BA Raju's Team (@baraju_SuperHit) February 15, 2023
Team is all excited & fired up for Grand Release On FEB 18th! 🔥
🎟️ - https://t.co/6WoSyb4o7t #VBVK ~ A thrilling Family Film😎#AlluAravind #BunnyVas @Kiran_Abbavaram @GA2Official @kashmira_9 @KishoreAbburu @chaitanmusic pic.twitter.com/PPVCRfiNLg
- 16 Feb 2023 8:56 AM GMT
A song that'll have your Heart & Soul 💗— BA Raju's Team (@baraju_SuperHit) February 16, 2023
Full video song of #Namaami from #Kabzaa 💃
Releasing today at 7:00PM ✨️
Stay tuned to @aanandaaudio#KabzaaFromMarch17 🔥@nimmaupendra @KicchaSudeep @shriya1109 @rchandru_movies @apmpictures @Alankar_Pandian @RaviBasrur @vamsikaka pic.twitter.com/9gbafD5zYu
- 16 Feb 2023 8:20 AM GMT
Almost all premier shows Housefulls in Hyderabad today...— Duddi Sreenu (@PRDuddiSreenu) February 16, 2023
Very positive vibes...
All the best #SIRMovie team.@dhanushkraja #VenkyAtluri@iamsamyuktha_ @SitharaEnts @vamsi84 @venupro @adityamusic pic.twitter.com/DxzK3KYET3
- 16 Feb 2023 8:20 AM GMT
#Vaathi/#SirMovie director #VenkyAtluri:— ♦️Suresh Kannan♦️ (@SureshK12039097) February 16, 2023
MINIMUM 4 weekends in AP/TG & ATLEAST 8 weekends in TN 💯
See at his confidence level 🤯🤞pic.twitter.com/gTpnigF4Vo
- 16 Feb 2023 8:19 AM GMT
On public demand, #SIRMovie special premier show tonight in your favourite Theatre @GSCinemasGnt Guntur.— smritigit Paul (@smritigit_pal) February 16, 2023
Watch @dhanushkraja & #VenkyAtluri's latest emotional tale in Guntur's biggest screen 🤘🤘🤘
Book your tickets @Paytm & also at counter booking Release by @Radhakrishnaen9 pic.twitter.com/C7PwzRNvAW
- 16 Feb 2023 8:18 AM GMT
HOUSEFULL BOARDS for added shows, new shows adding! 🤩#SIR arrived in style 🕺#SIRMovie PREMIERES TODAY across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana & USA💥#SIRMovieOn17Feb 🖋️ @dhanushkraja #VenkyAtluri @iamsamyuktha_ @gvprakash @dopyuvraj @NavinNooli @vamsi84 #SaiSoujanya pic.twitter.com/BKX1Tasp6r— Sithara Entertainments (@SitharaEnts) February 16, 2023