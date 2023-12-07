Live
Hi Nanna Movie Twitter Reviews Live Updates
Discover the latest buzz around the Hi Nanna Movie with this Twitter review! Dive into the social media reactions, opinions, and insights surrounding this highly anticipated film.
Live Updates
- 7 Dec 2023 7:16 AM GMT
#HiNanna - Clean & Beautiful Emotional Movie ❤️❤️— Movie బుల్లోడు🙏🙏 (@RVPratap2) December 7, 2023
👉 Good 1st Half
👉Very Good 2nd half
👉 Music 🎵 & BGM 🔥🔥💗💗
👉 Screenplay & Direction 👌👌👌
👉Nani & Mrunal ,Baby & Each every Character 💪💪
👉Lite Dragged 1st Half & 2 & 3 Unnecessary Scenes 👎👎@NameisNani 🙏🙏🙏🙏
- 7 Dec 2023 6:42 AM GMT
Nani malli kummesadu performance tho #HiNanna decent clean hit movie— Veera 🎭 (@Veera_Tweetzs2) December 7, 2023
Mass ki ekkadu kani nachuthundi
Mrunal acting super undi
Na rating 3/5 ❤️
- 7 Dec 2023 6:30 AM GMT
Good second half. Movie peaked in the last 25 mins. Konni scenes lo natural Star ni dominate chesi dengindi thakur madam. First half disconnect avvakapointe would have liked it more.— ʀᴇʙᴇʟ ɪɴ ᴅɪꜱɢᴜɪꜱᴇ (@MostViolentMan) December 7, 2023
3/5#HiNanna
- 7 Dec 2023 6:16 AM GMT
Beautiful Beautiful first half 💞💝 #HiNanna#Nani & #MrunalThakur performances🙇🏻🙇🏻🙇🏻🙇🏻🙇🏻— Siva Harsha (@SivaHarsha_23) December 7, 2023
Already classic in ur hands congratulations @NameisNani @mrunal0801 pic.twitter.com/PgqkDoUiM1
- 7 Dec 2023 6:06 AM GMT
#HiNanna— lost somewhere (@lostsomewhere69) December 7, 2023
Bgm ❤️
Nani and chinna papa performances ❤️🫶❤️
Story routine and predictable ey but direction konchem fresh feels ichindi
First half just ok, second half- 1hr 👎 endhuko ekkaledhu , climax lo dialogues chala bagunnayi 👍 ,
Just average - above average feels. https://t.co/7ajTGIW8dx
- 7 Dec 2023 5:55 AM GMT
#HiNanna #HiNannaReview Equally good second half !— Sridhar Css (@Sridharcss) December 7, 2023
I felt Teaser - Trailer to be okay okay
But movie 👌🔥
Same with the songs -- it was so good when translated on to the screen along with the visuals.
Once again proved, Nani's choice of scripts never disappoint https://t.co/zcL5eylxgc
- 7 Dec 2023 5:52 AM GMT
Class movie— Hi Nanna in Theatres Now❤️🔥 (@nanicultfan) December 7, 2023
Mass celebrations
All thanks to offline fans ❤️🔥🔥 @NameisNani#HiNanna pic.twitter.com/aUPL23YM7K
- 7 Dec 2023 5:40 AM GMT
Yet again @mrunal0801 nailed it 👏😊— mohan varada (Stay Home, Wear Double Masks 😷) (@varada4444) December 7, 2023
It’s MRUNAL THAKUR the SOUL of #HiNanna
SHE IS JUST STUNNING 👏🙌
Please do more telugu films 🎥
#HiNanna #MrunalThakur pic.twitter.com/FoFpipXSW2
- 7 Dec 2023 5:28 AM GMT
#HiNanna made me well up in tears, even hours after leaving the hall. It made me root for it despite a few rough edges. Therein lies its beauty. Review in a while.— sangeetha devi (@Sangeetha_Devi) December 7, 2023
- 7 Dec 2023 5:26 AM GMT
#HiNanna— Sandeep Raj (@SandeepRaaaj) December 7, 2023
What a beautiful film ❤️
Edipinchesaru anthe…
Always proud to be fan of my beloved @NameisNani anna who play kabaddi with emotions 😃
Such a beautiful directorial debut by @shouryuv 🤗
Dialogues in Restaurant scene will be a biggest takeaway for sure 😉
Go watch it…