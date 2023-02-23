Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Live Updates: Bristol Myers Squibb signs MoU with Telangana govt. to invest Rs. 800 Cr
Live Updates
- 23 Feb 2023 6:52 AM GMT
- 23 Feb 2023 6:32 AM GMT
Yet another Marquee Pharma major chooses #Telangana😊— KTR (@KTRBRS) February 23, 2023
Welcome Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) to #Hyderabad as they set-up a state-of-the-art centre for global drug development & tech capabilities creating more than 1500 high quality jobs. Met @bmsnews team led by @SamitHirawat today pic.twitter.com/q9bNEXaIPA
- 23 Feb 2023 6:32 AM GMT
#HappeningHyderabad— Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) February 23, 2023
Global Pharmaceutical giant Bristol Myers Squibb to set up a state-of-the-art facility in Hyderabad with an investment of USD 100 Million. The proposed facility in Telangana will employ about 1,500 local youth. pic.twitter.com/Gc5PhF5yT6