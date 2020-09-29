DC vs SRH Live Cricket Score IPL 2020 Match 11 Updates: Delhi Capitals win toss, elect to field first
DC vs SRH Live Cricket Score IPL 2020 Match 11 Updates: Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals to face David Warner's SunRisers Hyderabad in the 11th IPL2020 clash which will take place at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi at 7.30 pm IST.
Toss Update! Delhi Capitals have won the toss and have opted to field
IPL 2020 Live, SRH vs DC: Playing XI
Delhi Capitals: Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Anrich Nortje
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Playing XI: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan
MATCH DETAILS
WHAT: IPL 2020, Match 11 Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
WHEN: September 29, 7:30 PM IST
WHERE: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
TELECAST: Star Sports Network
LIVE STREAMING: Disney + Hotstar
Live Updates
- 29 Sep 2020 2:34 PM GMT
IPL 2020, DC vs SRH Live Score: Four! Not sure how that was four, but Warner will take it! Cramped for room, Warner gets an inside edge onto his hip and it runs down to third man
- 29 Sep 2020 2:33 PM GMT
IPL 2020, DC vs SRH Live Score: Six! Warner finally gets one in the slot
- 29 Sep 2020 2:20 PM GMT
DC vs SRH Live Score: David Warner and Jonny Bairstow add 14 runs after two overs. Both the batsmen seem in good touch, good news for the SRH fans.
- 29 Sep 2020 2:16 PM GMT
DC vs SRH Live Score: Four! Short armed jab and over mid on for four. Good pace and pitched up, but that's the danger of Warner. Such a fine player
- 29 Sep 2020 2:03 PM GMT
playing 11 of both the teams
- 29 Sep 2020 1:36 PM GMT
Toss Update: Delhi Capitals win toss, elect to field first
- 29 Sep 2020 1:33 PM GMT
DC vs SRH Live: Match starts at 7:30 PM
- 29 Sep 2020 1:23 PM GMT
SunRisers Hyderabad players leave their team hotel in Dubai for Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi to play their IPL2020 match against Delhi Capitals.