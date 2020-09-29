DC vs SRH Live Cricket Score IPL 2020 Match 11 Updates: Delhi Capitals win toss, elect to field first

DC vs SRH Live Cricket Score IPL 2020 Match 11 Updates: Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals to face David Warner's SunRisers Hyderabad in the 11th IPL2020 clash which will take place at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi at 7.30 pm IST.

Toss Update! Delhi Capitals have won the toss and have opted to field

IPL 2020 Live, SRH vs DC: Playing XI

Delhi Capitals: Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Anrich Nortje

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Playing XI: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan



MATCH DETAILS



WHAT: IPL 2020, Match 11 Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad



WHEN: September 29, 7:30 PM IST



WHERE: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates



TELECAST: Star Sports Network



LIVE STREAMING: Disney + Hotstar

