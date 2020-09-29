X
DC vs SRH Live Cricket Score IPL 2020 Match 11 Updates: Delhi Capitals win toss, elect to field first

DC vs SRH Live Cricket Score IPL 2020 Match 11 Updates: Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals to face David Warner's SunRisers Hyderabad in the 11th IPL2020 clash which will take place at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi at 7.30 pm IST.

Toss Update! Delhi Capitals have won the toss and have opted to field

IPL 2020 Live, SRH vs DC: Playing XI

Delhi Capitals: Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Anrich Nortje

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Playing XI: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan

IPL 2020 Full Schedule: IPL Fixtures, Date, Time and Venue

MATCH DETAILS

WHAT: IPL 2020, Match 11 Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

WHEN: September 29, 7:30 PM IST

WHERE: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

TELECAST: Star Sports Network

LIVE STREAMING: Disney + Hotstar

IPL 2020 Points Table, Indian Premier League 2020 Team Rankings

Latest News On IPL 2020

