  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Live Updates

JugJugg Jeeyo movie Twitter Review: Karan johar hit it out of the park

JugJugg Jeeyo movie Twitter Review: Karan johar hit it out of the park
x
Highlights

The latest flick JugJugg Jeeyo starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and others have promoted the film without leaving any opportunity to raise interest in the film-goers.

The latest flick JugJugg Jeeyo starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and others have promoted the film without leaving any opportunity to raise interest in the film-goers. They have used all the ways to gain the attention of the audience. The film has been released recently and received positive reviews from everywhere.

Show Full Article

Live Updates

>Load More
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X