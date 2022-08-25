Liger Movie Review and Release day LIVE UPDATES: Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's Liger is here

After Nikhil Siddhartha's Karthikeya 2 movie turned into the biggest blockbuster of his career, all eyes are on Vijay Devarakonda's Liger movie. As Karthikeya 2 movie bagged good reviews and record-breaking collections in Bollywood too, now Tollywood movie buffs are also expecting Liger to create magic on the big screens. As the movie is all set to hit the big screens From Today.



