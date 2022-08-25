Liger Movie Review and Release day LIVE UPDATES: Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's Liger is here
After Nikhil Siddhartha's Karthikeya 2 movie turned into the biggest blockbuster of his career, all eyes are on Vijay Devarakonda's Liger movie. As Karthikeya 2 movie bagged good reviews and record-breaking collections in Bollywood too, now Tollywood movie buffs are also expecting Liger to create magic on the big screens. As the movie is all set to hit the big screens From Today.
Live Updates
- 25 Aug 2022 6:09 AM GMT
#Liger Review— Kumar Swayam (@KumarSwayam3) August 24, 2022
FIRST HALF
POSITIVES:
1. #VijayDeverakonda Characterisation
2. #RamyaKrishnan
3. Action Scenes
4. Racy Screenplay
5. BGM
NEGATIVES:
1. Love Track
Looks like another blockbuster for #PuriJagannadh & a brilliant comeback for #VijayDeverakonda 🔥#ligerreview
- 25 Aug 2022 6:09 AM GMT
Love track was one of the worst for this movie, no emotion no drama nothing and also poor dubbing only vijay pulled his character at his best MMA fights 👍👌 Adult comedy😂 vijay mannerism🔥.— BATMANN-JOKERR (@alwaysbatmann) August 25, 2022
⭐️⭐️⭐️ #PuriJagannadh #ligerreview #liger #ligermovie #Rc15
- 25 Aug 2022 6:06 AM GMT
#LigerReview our rating 2/5— Movies Box Office (@MovieBoxoffice5) August 25, 2022
Plus points;
👉Vijaya Deverakonda
Minus points
👉Story
👉Screen Play
👉Heroine Track
👉Climax
👉Songs
Puri Missed a great chance with the movie #Liger@TheDeverakonda @sarigamacinemas @purijagan#Waatlagadenge pic.twitter.com/08VlBakVVQ
- 25 Aug 2022 6:05 AM GMT
#LigerReview...— PBSena2.o (@PBSena2) August 25, 2022
Rating:- ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐#Liger: O-U-T-S-T-A-N-D-I-N-G.
It's a MASS ENTERTAINER. Vijay Devarakonda looks good in action sequences. Songs is okayish . Climax is brilliant , Overall a very good entertainer for mass audience. pic.twitter.com/O9GfwpFB8j
- 25 Aug 2022 6:05 AM GMT
Fans reaction after seeing 1st hlf of #Liger movie. Horrible !!#VijayDeverakonda #AnanyaPanday #PuriJagannadh #LigerHuntBegins #ligerreview #LigerMovie pic.twitter.com/7t2fmvmUl8— Jeetendra🇮🇳 (@Jeetendra0908) August 25, 2022
- 25 Aug 2022 6:03 AM GMT
India talk complete Positive untadi— Ꮲ ʀ ᴀ ᴋ ᴀ s ʜ (@TheVerma_) August 25, 2022
Don’t believe in any fake reviews
Mass Cinema Mass Audience ki connect avthadi!#Liger #BlockBusterLiger #ligerreview #VijayDeverakonda @TheDeverakonda @PuriConnects pic.twitter.com/oNgkCSxzhW
- 25 Aug 2022 6:03 AM GMT
#liger first half— sanyasi naidu🧘 (@naidusanyasi_9) August 24, 2022
Pluses :
Story BGM Vijay Acting, heroine romance fights elevations
Direction dialogues 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
Minus ; started with slow pace that's all
Overall first half 🔥 4 /5 #ligerreview #LigerSaalaCrossbreed #LigerFromTomorrow
- 25 Aug 2022 6:03 AM GMT
#Liger (2.75/5🌟)— Cinema A to Z 🎬 (@CinemaA2Z) August 25, 2022
Below Average Movie.
Negative:- Story, screenplay, #PuriJagannadh Failed In Direction.@ananyapandayy cringe acting.
Postive:- #VijayDeverakonda justice his role and good production value.#LigerHuntBegins #ligerreview pic.twitter.com/scD8NkAOoo
- 25 Aug 2022 6:00 AM GMT
Superb mass masala first half #Liger . Enjoyed it . 👍😊#ligerreview highlights : Hero’s intro and fight , comedy , sentiment , VD and Ramyakrishna performances , BGM, excellent fights and just OK love track. #LigerHuntBegins https://t.co/Ci3YeHlaBY— Kishore (@VdKishore) August 25, 2022
- 25 Aug 2022 6:00 AM GMT
A USA viewer:— Ash Sam ❤️ ❥︎ Yashoda (@Samantha_era_) August 25, 2022
1. Hero introduction* 🔥
2. Emotional scenes ❤️
3.Few dialogue's
4. MMA fights💥
5. Pedda Pedda hero Fans valla hero ki
padali anukune cinema ra full Mass undi ani annadu🔥💕#Liger #ligerreview#BlockBusterLiger @TheDeverakonda 🔥❤️⭐ pic.twitter.com/Ojtj922n7b