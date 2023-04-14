Live Updates: Ap, Telangana, and Hyderabad Latest News Updates
14 April 2023
Live Updates
- 14 April 2023 6:40 AM GMT
Visakha Steel Plant
MP GVL Narasimha Rao met with CMD of Visakha Steel Plant regarding Expression of Interest invited for working capital. Issues of obtaining working capital were discussed. They discussed the possibility of getting loans from national banks without the help of outside institutions. It seems that they are planning to get working capital without giving opportunity to Singareni Collieries and other private steel makers if they can get loans from national banks. It is reported that BJP leaders are also trying to put pressure on the Center in that direction.
- 14 April 2023 6:28 AM GMT
CBI has taken a more assertive approach in the Vivekananda Reddy murder case
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken a more assertive approach in the case involving the murder of former minister Vivekananda Reddy. CBI officials have taken Uday Kumar Reddy into custody as a suspect in connection with Viveka's murder. The suspect's father informed Prakash Reddy that Uday Kumar Reddy has been arrested and there are indications that he may be transferred to Hyderabad for further investigation. It has been revealed that Uday Kumar Reddy was employed as a compounder at a hospital in Pulivendula.