LIVE Updates: Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, India Coronavirus Today, 7 November 2020

Coronavirus Live Updates Today 7 November 2020

Coronavirus in Telangana as on 6 November Telangana recorded 1,602 new coronavirus cases, 982 recoveries and 6 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 2,47,284 including 2,26,646 recoveries, 1,366 deaths, and 19,272 active cases: State Health Department.

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh as on 6 November After a steady fall for a week, the coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh has been increasing with the schools being started in the state. In the latest health bulletin released by government, as many as 79,601 corona tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, while 2,410 new cases were registered and 11 people lost their lives. This brings the total number of coronavirus cases registered in the state so far to 8,38,363. While the death toll including the latest deaths has reached, 6,768. In the last 24 hours, 2,452 victims have fully recovered taking the total number of recovered people in the state to 8,09,770. There are currently 21,825 active cases in the state. Meanwhile, 85,07,230 corona samples have been tested in the state so far, according to the Department of Health bulletin.

Coronavirus in India as on 6 November With 47,638 new coronavirus infections, India's total cases surge to 84,11,724. With 670 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,24,985. Total active cases are 5,20,773 after a decrease of 7,189 in last 24 hrs. Total cured cases are 77,65,966 with 54,157 new discharges in the last 24 hrs.

