LIVE Updates: Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, India Coronavirus Today, 8 November 2020

Coronavirus in Telangana as on 7 November Telangana recorded 1,607 new COVID19 cases, 937 recoveries and 6 deaths yesterday. Total number of cases now at 2,48,891 including 2,27,583 recoveries, 1,372 deaths, and 19,936 active cases: State Health Department.



Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh as on 7 November Andhra Pradesh reported 2,367 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 8,40,730 including 21,434 active cases, 8,12,517 recoveries and 6,779 deaths: State Health Department, Govt of Andhra Pradesh.



Coronavirus in India as on 7 November With 50,357 new COVID19 infections, India's total cases surge to 84,62,081. With 577 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,25,562. Total active cases are 5,16,632 after a decrease of 4,141 in last 24 hrs. Total cured cases are 78,19,887 with 53,920 new discharges in the last 24 hrs



