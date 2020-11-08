2 killed, 2 injured as car rams into electric pole in Hyderabad

Two people were killed after a rammed into an electric pole here on Secunderabad-Kharkana road in Hyderabad on Saturday midnight. Two others who suffered grievous injuries in the mishap were shifted to a hospital for treatment.

The police registered a case and sent the bodies for autopsy. The victims are yet to be identified. It was suspected that the rash driving ensued to the mishap and the car was completely damaged in the mishap.

On Saturday morning, a man identified as Naveen Kumar (22), a resident of Chintal Basthi in Khairatabad died in the road accident when he was going along with his friend Nagaraju on his bike.

The bike skidded near Begumpet around 4 am and Naveen suffered injuries after falling off the bike. His death was instantaneous. Meanwhile, another person Nagaraju escaped with minor injuries.