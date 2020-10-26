Live Updates: Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka Coronavirus, Today 26 October 2020

Live Updates Today 26 October 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the latest Coronavirus Cases news from India, Hyderabad, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.

Coronavirus in Telangana as on 25 October Telangana recorded 978 COVID19 cases, 1,446 recoveries and 4 deaths yesterday, taking total cases to 2,31,252 including 2,10,480 recoveries, 1,307 deaths and 19,465 active cases



Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh as on 25 October 2,997 new COVID19 infections and 21 deaths reported in Andhra Pradesh. With this, the total cases in the state increase to 8,07,023 out of which 30,860 are active patients. Total deaths rise to 6,587.



Coronavirus in Karnataka as on 25 October Karnataka reports 4439 new COVID-19 cases, 32 deaths and 10,106 discharges in the last 24 hours. Total cases in the state rise to 8,02,817, including 7,10,843 discharges and 10,905 deaths. Active cases 81,050.

Coronavirus in India as on 25 October With 50,129 new COVID19 infections, India's total cases surge to 78,64,811. With 578 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,18,534. Total active cases are 6,68,154 after a decrease of 12,526 in last 24 hrs Total cured cases are 70,78,123 with 62,077 new discharges in last 24 hrs

Weather in Hyderabad will be 29 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 19 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 6:13 AM and will set at 5:47 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on October 26 will be 83% and Air Quality will be Fair with 158 AQI.

Weather in Vijayawada will be 33 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 23 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 6:02 AM and will set at 5:39 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on October 26 will be 95% and Air Quality will be Fair with 177 AQI.



Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on October 26 (8 Rabi ul Awal, 1442); Fajr: 5:00 AM; Sunrise: 6:12 AM; Dhuhr: 12:01 PM; Asr: 3:20 PM; Maghrib: 5:48 PM; Isha: 7:01 PM



Live Updates on Coronavirus

