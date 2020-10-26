Nara Lokesh narrowly escapes danger after tractor he drove rams into canal in West Godavari

Telugu Desam Party National General Secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh narrowly escaped a major accident. Lokesh, who is on a tour of West Godavari district, drove a tractor at Siddapuram in Akividu mandal. However, the tractor derailed and plunged into a roadside canal. MLA Manthena Ramaraju, who was standing next to him, immediately alerted and controlled the tractor. Lokesh was then alighted from the tractor and a major accident was avoided. Security personnel and the Telugu Desam Party cadre who were with him breathed safe as no accident took place.

Meanwhile, Lokesh expressed concern over the severity of the floods in the state. A series of tweets were made to this extent. "During my visit to the flood-affected areas of the state, I met the victims of the Kolleru Lake floods today due to heavy rains where Knee-deep waters were witnessed throughout the village. A situation where even the essential goods are not received," Lokesh tweeted.

Apart from not providing government assistance to the villagers, at least the leaders and officials have not visited the rain effected areas. The villagers were shocked to hear that the two people lost their lives due to lack of medical facilities or typhoid fever, " Lokesh said.