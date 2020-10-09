Live Updates: Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka Coronavirus, Today 9 October 2020

Live Updates Today 9 October 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the latest Coronavirus Cases news from India, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh & Karnataka. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.

Coronavirus in Telangana as on 8 October With 12 new persons succumbing to the virus, the death toll in Telangana went up to 1201. And the total corona count touched 2,06,644 with 1,896 fresh cases registered until 8 pm on Wednesday. Meanwhile, 2,067 persons recovered from the virus in the single day and the total recovery count climbed up to 1,79,075.

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh as on 8 October Andhra Pradesh on Thursday registered 5,292 new Covid-19 positive cases, raising the state's tally to 7.3 lakh, even as 6,102 patients recovered from the virus to outnumber infections.

Coronavirus in Karnataka as on 8 October Karnataka reported 10,704 new COVID-19 cases, 9,613 discharges and 101 deaths today, taking total cases to 6,79,356 including 5,52,519 discharges and 9,675 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 1,17,143.



Coronavirus in India as on 8 October India's COVID19 tally crosses 68-lakh mark with a spike of 78,524 new cases & 971 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. Total case tally stands at 68,35,656 including 9,02,425 active cases, 58,27,705 cured/discharged/migrated cases & 1,05,526 deaths.



Weather in Hyderabad will be 29 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 22 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 6:08 AM and will set at 5:59 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on October 8 will be 92% and Air Quality will be Fair with 123 AQI.



Weather in Vijayawada will be 34 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 25 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 5:58 AM and will set at 5:50 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on October 8 will be 97% and Air Quality will be Fair with 38 AQI.



Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on October 8 (20 Safar, 1442); Fajr: 4:56 AM; Sunrise: 6:07 AM; Dhuhr: 12:04 PM; Asr: 3:26 PM; Maghrib: 6:00 PM; Isha: 7:12 PM



