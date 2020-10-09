AP POLYCET results 2020 announced, Here is the direct link to check

AP POLYCET results 2020: The Andhra Pradesh State Board of Technical Education and Training has released the AP POLYCET Results 2020 on Friday. Anantha Ramu, Special Principal Secretary, Skill Development and Training, Andhra Pradesh, and MM Nayak, Commissioner of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh, released the results at the office of the Commissioner of Technical Education in Prasadampadu in Vijayawada.

The written examination was held at 41 AP POLYCET exam centres in Andhra Pradesh. The students who have appeared for the exams on September 27 are advised to check the results on the official website polycetap.nic.in and at manabadi.co.in.

A total of 71,631 students across the state appeared for the exam and 60,780 have qualified. Off which, Matta Durga Sai Keerthi Teja (West Godavari) secured first rank with 120 marks out of 120, Sunkara Akshay Praneeth (East Godavari) secured second rank with 119 marks and Sri Dutta Shyam Sunder (East Godavari) secured 3rd rank with 118 marks respectively.

There are 66,742 seats available in 271 colleges, public, aided and private for the academic year 2020-21