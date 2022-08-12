Macherla Niyojakavargam Movie Review and Release Day LIVE UPDATES: Check out Audience Reaction on Nithiin's Mass Action Entertainer
" Macherla Niyojakavargam " Going with the plot, Nithiin will be seen as a young IAS officer and will be posted to Macherla area. Thus, he fights for the people and tries to conduct an election going against MLA Rajappa. Even his cute love story with Krithi Shetty and perfect comedy timings of Vennela Kishore, Rajendra Prasad and Murali Sharma made the trailer worth watching!
Live Updates
#MacherlaNiyojakavargam (Telugu) Released Today— INDIAN CINEMA POLLS (@PrashantMi555) August 12, 2022
And Receiving Good Reviews All Over
For its Mass Action and Unique Story#Nithiin is Must Watch !#TeluguCinema pic.twitter.com/KT597XtUdc
Routine Commercial Entertainer which is outdated in all aspects. Except for 1,2 Scenes #SRSekhar's Writing lacks the punch,his execution at the end is disastrous. #Nithiin is good but could've done even more better. #Mahati's BG Score is Terrible#MacherlaNiyojakavargam - 1.75/5— Agnyathavaasi (@ThisisHarsha_) August 12, 2022
#MacherlaNiyojakavargam— Chandra abini (@Chandra999333) August 12, 2022
Except Vennela Kishore garu
Nothing positive about the movie.
#Viruman ✅#Thallumaala ✅— Kumar Swayam (@KumarSwayam3) August 12, 2022
Now,
Showtime: #MacherlaNiyojakavargam
Only high for this movie is Nithin Sir acting and vennela kishore comedy Timing ,Routine story with one twist and dull naration ⭐️⭐️1/2👍 #MacherlaNiyojakavargam #KritiShetty #Trending @actor_nithiin @IamKrithiShetty— BATMANN-JOKERR (@alwaysbatmann) August 12, 2022
In theatres now 🤗#macherlaniyojakavargam #intheatersnow #Nitiin #KrithiShetty pic.twitter.com/4wxa7c5qzJ— TeluguOne (@Theteluguone) August 12, 2022
This is the type of movie that Twood made 10 years ago. Every scene feels like we’ve already seen it. It’s fine to do a routine story but the screenplay should be engaging. Kishores comedy worked which made few parts passable but the rest is substandard #MacherlaNiyojakavargam— Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) August 12, 2022
#MacherlaNiyojakavargam A Routine Commercial Entertainer that is completely Below Par!— Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) August 12, 2022
Other than a few Vennela Kishore comedy scenes, Ra Ra Reddy song and an action block there is nothing much in this movie. The script and screenplay itself is so outdated.
Rating: 2.25-2.5/5
#MacherlaNiyojakavargam Strictly Below Average 1st Half!— Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) August 12, 2022
Other than a few Vennela Kishore scenes nothing really works so far. Probably one of the most routine scripts and screenplays in recent times. Need a big 2nd half!
@actor_nithiin entryyyy scene🔥— Miss Rajput (@1salonii) August 12, 2022
🔥 💥🔥#MacherlaNiyojakavargam