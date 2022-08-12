Macherla Niyojakavargam Movie Review and Release Day LIVE UPDATES: Check out Audience Reaction on Nithiin's Mass Action Entertainer

" Macherla Niyojakavargam " Going with the plot, Nithiin will be seen as a young IAS officer and will be posted to Macherla area. Thus, he fights for the people and tries to conduct an election going against MLA Rajappa. Even his cute love story with Krithi Shetty and perfect comedy timings of Vennela Kishore, Rajendra Prasad and Murali Sharma made the trailer worth watching!







