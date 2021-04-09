MI vs RCB IPL 2021 Live Updates: Virat Kohli wins toss, opts to bowl in tournament opener
MI vs RCB Today Match IPL 2021 Live Updates: Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) will aim to begin their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 journey on Friday when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the tournament opener in Chennai.
Mumbai Indians (MI) have not won their opening match since 2012 and the defending champions will look to end the jinx.
Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Squads
Mumbai Indians (MI): Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Piyush Chawla, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Adam Milne, Chris Lynn, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Quinton de Kock, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Daniel Christian, Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kane Richardson, Harshal Patel, Adam Zampa, Sachin Baby, Srikar Bharat, Pavan Deshpande, Rajat Patidar, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed
IPL 2021 Live: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore playing XI
Mumbai Indians Playing XI
Rohit Sharma (c), Chris Lynn, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Jayant Yadav, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI
Virat Kohli (c), Rajat Patidar, AB de Villiers (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Christian, Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal
Live Updates
- 9 April 2021 2:56 PM GMT
10.6 overs | OUT! Jamieson removes Suryakumar (31)
- 9 April 2021 2:55 PM GMT
IPL 2021, MI vs RCB: Lynn is now looking to build, he is bringing his experience here. This is good from MI’s point of view. Kohli has been brilliant on the field tonight. Chahal has been good thus far. MI: 86/1 in 10 overs.
- 9 April 2021 2:45 PM GMT
MI 83/1 in 9 overs: Suryakumar greets Christian with a late cut that slices backward point and short third into half. Lynn picks up another boundary to end the over with 13 runs. Time for the strategic timeout!
- 9 April 2021 2:37 PM GMT
Kohli brings on Shahbaz Nadeem as the field spreads out. Chris Lynn explodes! A crashed four through the covers and a six slammed the ground to follow. Lynn's MI career is finally well and truly underway. 14 runs from the over.- MI 55/1 after 7
- 9 April 2021 2:32 PM GMT
End of Powerplay - MI 41/1
Chris Lynn finally gets the connection right. Chahal continues in the 6th over. Lynn takes a few strides to the pitch of the ball and slams a six over long on. It's all square at the end of the Powerplay. Lynn has got a few reprieves but MI have been pegged back by the Rohit Sharma run out.
MI 41/1 after 6
- 9 April 2021 2:28 PM GMT
Suryakumar strokes off with confidence
Suryakumar Yadav enters at 3 and hits a four off his first ball. Tries to go big again a couple of balls later. Attacking intent from the man in form early on. The commentary box has a laugh about Lynn, who is under intense pressure now to keep his place in the XI. A shaky start to his Mumbai Indians chapter, and he has had the misfortune of having run his captain out. Jamieson bowls another tight over.
MI 30/1 after 5
- 9 April 2021 2:25 PM GMT
OUT! Rohit Sharma run out Virat Kohli/Yuzvendra Chahal 19 (15)
- 9 April 2021 2:21 PM GMT
IPL 2021, MI vs RCB: This is interesting! Chahal into the attack inside the powerplay. RCB is attacking, this is good. Lynn struggling to pick Chahal’s googly. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is in the house. Rohit smokes it for a six. MI: 24/1 in 4 overs.
- 9 April 2021 2:15 PM GMT
Four! Close! Just over mid off! Pitched up and driven by Rohit, but not fully timed. And of all the people you want there, it's Kyle Jamieson, but it's just over his fingertips!