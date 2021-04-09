MI vs RCB IPL 2021 Live Updates: Virat Kohli wins toss, opts to bowl in tournament opener

MI vs RCB Today Match IPL 2021 Live Updates: Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) will aim to begin their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 journey on Friday when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the tournament opener in Chennai.

Mumbai Indians (MI) have not won their opening match since 2012 and the defending champions will look to end the jinx.

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Squads



Mumbai Indians (MI): Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Piyush Chawla, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Adam Milne, Chris Lynn, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Quinton de Kock, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh



Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Daniel Christian, Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kane Richardson, Harshal Patel, Adam Zampa, Sachin Baby, Srikar Bharat, Pavan Deshpande, Rajat Patidar, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed

IPL 2021 Live: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore playing XI

Mumbai Indians Playing XI



Rohit Sharma (c), Chris Lynn, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Jayant Yadav, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI

Virat Kohli (c), Rajat Patidar, AB de Villiers (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Christian, Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal

