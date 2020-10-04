MI vs SRH Live Cricket Score, IPL 2020 Match Today: Mumbai Indians lose Rohit Sharma early

IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians to face Sunrisers Hyderabad, helmed by David Warner, today at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, in the 17th match of IPL 2020. The match will begin at 3:30 pm IST.

MI and SH are currently placed at 3rd and 4th positions respectively, in the points table.

TOSS Update! Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma wins toss, opts to bat first.

MI vs SRH Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan



Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match details

Match 17, Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Date: October 4, Saturday

Time: 3:30 PM IST.

Live Cricket score and updates of IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad