MI vs SRH Live Cricket Score, IPL 2020 Match Today: Mumbai Indians lose Rohit Sharma early
IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians to face Sunrisers Hyderabad, helmed by David Warner, today at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, in the 17th match of IPL 2020. The match will begin at 3:30 pm IST.
MI and SH are currently placed at 3rd and 4th positions respectively, in the points table.
TOSS Update! Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma wins toss, opts to bat first.
MI vs SRH Playing XIs
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan
Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match details
Match 17, Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Dubai
Date: October 4, Saturday
Time: 3:30 PM IST.
Live Cricket score and updates of IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
Live Updates
- 4 Oct 2020 10:08 AM GMT
MI vs SRH Live Score: WICKET! R Sharma (6) is out, c Jonny Bairstow b Sandeep Sharma, Mumbai 6/1 after 1 over
- 4 Oct 2020 10:06 AM GMT
MI vs SRH Live Score: Six! Bosh! It didn't take Rohit long! Too short, and it just sits up. Plonked over mid-wicket for six
- 4 Oct 2020 10:04 AM GMT
MI vs SRH Live Score: Let the game begin
- 4 Oct 2020 9:33 AM GMT
MI vs SRH Live: Mumbai Indians win the toss and bat
- 4 Oct 2020 8:39 AM GMT
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain David Warner could skip Big Bash League (BBL) due to bio-bubble fatigue. Read Full Story
- 4 Oct 2020 8:38 AM GMT
MI vs SRH Live: Players of Mumbai Indians leave from the team hotel in Abu Dhabi to Sharjah Cricket Stadium, for their match against Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai Indians is currently placed at the third position in points table, with 4 points