  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Live Updates

Mukhachitram Movie Review Live Updates

Mukhachitram Movie Review Live Updates
x
Highlights

The Mukhachitram film is made in the background of a triangle love story with the concept of face morphing. It is known that the case of the husband's...

The Mukhachitram film is made in the background of a triangle love story with the concept of face morphing. It is known that the case of the husband's face morphing in Hyderabad created a sensation four years ago. This movie is based on such a story. The movie was released today Friday (December 9).

Show Full Article

Live Updates

2022-12-09 04:32:31
>Load More
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X