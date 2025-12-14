Gujarat to develop software to streamline organ transplant registrations

In a move aimed at enhancing transparency and trust in the organ transplant system, the Gujarat government is developing a special registration software for patients awaiting kidney, liver, skin, heart valve and tissue transplants.

The state has a long waiting list of patients in need of organ transplants, many of whom have spent years in uncertainty due to the lack of information about their position on the cadaver (brain-dead donor) waiting list.

The proposed digital platform will allow registered patients to access real-time details of their status on the transplant waiting list, addressing a long-standing concern among recipients.

Pranjal R. Modi, Director of the Institute of Kidney Diseases and Research Centre (IKDRC) at Ahmedabad, said the initiative would bring much-needed clarity to the system and empower patients with accurate information.

At IKDRC, the state's largest organ transplant centre, patients have welcomed the state government's decision, noting that the software will enable them to check their waiting list number from home, reducing anxiety and repeated hospital visits.

"This will make the process far more patient-friendly," said Sanjaybhai Patil, a kidney patient undergoing treatment at IKDRC.

The decision follows a meeting held on November 22 under the chairmanship of the Principal Secretary Raj Kumar, where measures to make Gujarat's organ donation and transplant programme more transparent and reliable were discussed in detail.

Once operational, the new registration software is expected to bring greater transparency to procedures involving skin, heart valve, tissue, kidney, liver and bone transplants, while ensuring that patients receive timely and accurate information -- marking a significant step forward in strengthening the state's organ transplant framework.

