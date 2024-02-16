Live
Just In
'Ooru Peru Bhairavakona' Movie Twitter Reviews and Live Updates
'Ooru Peru Bhairavakona' Movie Twitter Reviews and Live Updates
Discover the latest buzz around the Sundeep Kishan's Ooru Peru Bhairavakona Movie with this Twitter review! Dive into the social media reactions, opinions, and insights surrounding this highly anticipated film.
The movie stars Sundeep Kishan, Varsha Bollamma, and Kavya Thapar in the main roles. Shekar Chandra provides the music, Raj Thota handles the cinematography, and Chota K Prasad edits the film. Produced by Razesh Danda under Hasya Movies,
Live Updates
- 16 Feb 2024 7:13 AM GMT
#OoruPeruBhairavaKona is an excellent movie— Vamsi varma (@KvvVamsi) February 16, 2024
Again @Dir_Vi_Anand Proved his fantasy jonar and excellent concept @sundeepkishan killed with his acting@VarshaBollamma @KavyaThapar are good in thier roles
Congratulations 👏 on the success
Rating (3.5/5) pic.twitter.com/y5u38UvzOy
- 16 Feb 2024 6:29 AM GMT
Movie : #OoruPeruBhairavaKona— Itachi.Uchiha (@ItachiU38282091) February 16, 2024
1)overall :Very Good Movie-MWIT
2)Thrilling all the way
3)Good Interval sequence
4)Good production values
5)Good comedy generated
6)Main leads- Sandeep kishan garu, varsha garu , kavya thapar garu - Did good acting required for the movie
- 16 Feb 2024 6:28 AM GMT
Hearing blockbuster love for #OoruPeruBhairavaKona— Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) February 15, 2024
Super happy for my dearest @AnilSunkara1Garu.
Congratulations @sundeepkishan @Dir_Vi_Anand sir & the whole team 🤗@VarshaBollamma @KavyaThapar #ShekarChandra @RajeshDanda_ @_balajigutta @ChotaKPrasad Garu @AKentsOfficial… pic.twitter.com/8azvvO8FLG
- 16 Feb 2024 6:26 AM GMT
Wishing a BlockBuster for brother @sundeepkishan garu, @AnilSunkara1 sir and my dear friends @Dir_Vi_Anand garu & @RajeshDanda_ garu#OoruPeruBhairavaKona pic.twitter.com/vyeUelPZk1— Teja Sajja (@tejasajja123) February 14, 2024
- 16 Feb 2024 6:26 AM GMT
And it's #OoruPeruBhairavaKona DAY 🔥🔥— Team Sundeep Kishan (@SundeepKishanFC) February 16, 2024
Wholesome Super Positive Response & Reviews from all corners, congratulations to our dearest @sundeepkishan ❤️😍 and entire team 🤗@Dir_Vi_Anand @VarshaBollamma @KavyaThapar @RajeshDanda_ @AKentsOfficial @HasyaMovies pic.twitter.com/klHgj2fjDS
- 16 Feb 2024 6:25 AM GMT
Hearing amazing reports about #OoruPeruBhairavakona from the premieres & the early shows today 😃— Prasanth Varma (@PrasanthVarma) February 16, 2024
My heartfelt Congratulations to dear @sundeepkishan Garu, A much-deserved one for the hard work you put in 🤗
Kudos to @Dir_Vi_Anand Garu and Super happy for @AnilSunkara1 Garu,… pic.twitter.com/S2Q51ljVrp