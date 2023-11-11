PM Modi Madiga Viwsarupa Sabha Live updates: Modi to address in a short while

The BJP has announced that a person from backward classes is the next chief minister of Telangana. The BC agenda is to garner the support of more than 50 per cent of the state's population belonging to the backward classes.

In its bid to get the support of the majority of people among the scheduled castes, the BJP is organising the Madiga Viswarupa Sabha to improve its winning chances.

The Prime Minister is likely to announce the saffron party will implement SC categorisation if it comes to power in Telangana.



