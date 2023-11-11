Live
PM Modi Madiga Viwsarupa Sabha Live updates: Modi to address in a short while
The BJP has announced that a person from backward classes is the next chief minister of Telangana
The BJP has announced that a person from backward classes is the next chief minister of Telangana. The BC agenda is to garner the support of more than 50 per cent of the state's population belonging to the backward classes.
In its bid to get the support of the majority of people among the scheduled castes, the BJP is organising the Madiga Viswarupa Sabha to improve its winning chances.
The Prime Minister is likely to announce the saffron party will implement SC categorisation if it comes to power in Telangana.
Live Updates
- 11 Nov 2023 12:50 PM GMT
With the blessings of Bab Viswanath, it is my good fortune to be the MP from Kashi and present before you to listen to your woes.
- 11 Nov 2023 12:49 PM GMT
In one of his poems, Jashua wrote about a Dalit expressing his woes to the Baba Viswanath of Varanasi.
- 11 Nov 2023 12:43 PM GMT
Our government's priority and commitment is to ensure social justice. We get inspiration from Telugu poet Gurram Jashua.
- 11 Nov 2023 12:43 PM GMT
Happy to be amidst my family members, and it doubles when present during the festive season. Greetings to Telangana Dait and Madiga community
I am thankful to my younger brother Manda Krishna Madiga.
- 11 Nov 2023 12:43 PM GMT
PM Modi begins to address the public meeting in Telugu.
"Angarina Vargala Viswarupa Sabha ki Vacchina Bandhuvulaki Abinandanalu."
- 11 Nov 2023 12:37 PM GMT
"Delivering justice to the Madiga community by implementing SC categorisation will support Modi in South India," Manda Krishna Madiga.
- 11 Nov 2023 12:37 PM GMT
All commissions have said that Madiga's are deprived. The SC categorisation is pending with the centre.
SC categorisation is the spirit of Dr BR Ambedkar's and Jagjeevan Ram's social justice. SC categorisation has the same spirit as Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya's Antyodaya to extend the fruits of development to the last person," Manda Krishna Madiga.
- 11 Nov 2023 12:36 PM GMT
"Triple Talak and Women's Reservations set an example of PM Modi implementing social justice rather than talking like Congress and other parties," Manda Krishna Madiga.
- 11 Nov 2023 12:35 PM GMT
"Not a single person from Madiga community could become a minister or MLA in BRS; PM Modi has made an SC who had lost in elections with 1000 votes in Tamil Nadu as the central minister," Manda Krishna Madiga.
- 11 Nov 2023 12:33 PM GMT
"No Prime Minister has ever attended a BCs meeting and Madiga's meeting." Manda Krishna Madiga.