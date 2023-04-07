Ravanasura Twitter Review
"Ravanasura" is one of the most highly anticipated Telugu movies of the year, featuring the dynamic and versatile Ravi Teja in the lead role. With its gripping storyline, impressive performances, and mind-blowing action sequences, this movie promises to be a thrilling ride for the audience.
Live Updates
- 7 April 2023 5:59 AM GMT
#MassMaharaj @RaviTeja_offl's #Ravanasura is Terrific Har trick hit after #Dhamakha #WaltairVeerayya— SKN (Sreenivasa Kumar) (@SKNonline) April 7, 2023
This time he comes with highly commendable performance with various shades thanks to @sudheerkvarma for Surprise package
Congratulations 2 team
WATCH THE FILM & Get Thrilled pic.twitter.com/kqTLC2dA0T
- 7 April 2023 5:49 AM GMT
Plot of #Ravanasura 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/0MhIO7iobY— Sai Kiran (@sk_kiran16) April 7, 2023
- 7 April 2023 5:46 AM GMT
#Ravanasura Overall A Strictly Below Par Crime/Psychological Thriller!— Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) April 7, 2023
The storyline is interesting with a few decent sequences and Ravi Teja does well in a negative type role, but the rest is a let-down with lousy screenplay and many scenes that leave no impact
Rating: 2.25/5
- 7 April 2023 5:44 AM GMT
Mass Maharaja @RaviTeja_offl' #Ravanasura released today and hearing great reviews about the movie after an already exciting trailer. Congratulations to Ravi teja garu and entire team on their blockbuster success from #Prabhas fans 🤗— Prabhas Trends™ (@TrendsPrabhas) April 7, 2023
Also that Madame Tussauds bit is sweet :) pic.twitter.com/2eAO6BnNYY
- 7 April 2023 5:39 AM GMT
A Dialogue From #Ravanasura : Madam Tussauds lo vigraham pettadaniki mi Anna emanna Prabhas aaa Kohli aaaa— Troll PRABHAS Haters ™ (@TPHOffl) April 7, 2023
All The Very Best To @RaviTeja_offl and The Team Of Ravanasura From All The RebelStar #Prabhas Fans 🙌🔥 pic.twitter.com/U5TibAIzth
- 7 April 2023 5:39 AM GMT
It's time to get your dose of mass entertainment with #Ravanasura! 🔥— Mahesh Babu Trends ™ (@MaheshFanTrends) April 7, 2023
Mass Maharaja @RaviTeja_offl is all set to take over the Big Screens ❤️🔥
Good luck to the team! We hope that #Ravanasura will erupt like a volcano at the box office 🌋@iamSushanthA @sudheerkvarma… pic.twitter.com/LONKpsXUOj
- 7 April 2023 5:39 AM GMT
HATTRICK HIT 🔥🔥🔥🔥— ABHISHEK PICTURES (@AbhishekPicture) April 7, 2023
#Ravanasura pic.twitter.com/TDWpoY5uqi
- 7 April 2023 5:38 AM GMT
The #Ravanasura Day 🤗— Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) April 7, 2023
See you at the cinemas :))) pic.twitter.com/3YRREfvVxz