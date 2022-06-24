Sammathame movie Review and Release Day LIVE UPDATES: Come, fall in Love with Krishna and Satyabhama

The stunning promotional campaign for Kiran Abbavaram's romantic entertainer 'Sammathame' is creating a lot of buzz. 'Sammathame' is all set for a grand release worldwide on Today.

While the teaser was well-received by the youth, Telangana IT Minister and TRS Working President KT Rama Rao unveiled the theatrical trailer of the film. The trailer opens with a childhood event of Kiran Abbavaram, who is certain that his family will prosper only if there is a woman to look after the house. He decides to marry because his mother died while he was too young. He meets this girl, Chandini Chowdary, who is a modern girl who enjoys living life to the fullest. Between the two, love blooms. However, due to disputes, they split up. While Kiran believes she is not the type of girl he seeks, Chandini believes he is possessive. The conflict, like the story-telling, sounds intriguing. Overall, the trailer is enjoyable, with features suitable for all the quarters of the audience. Gopinath Reddy, the director, gets bonus points for his screenplay and for presenting the characters in an engaging manner, while humor comes as an added advantage.



