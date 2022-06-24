Sammathame movie Review and Release Day LIVE UPDATES: Come, fall in Love with Krishna and Satyabhama
The stunning promotional campaign for Kiran Abbavaram's romantic entertainer 'Sammathame' is creating a lot of buzz. 'Sammathame' is all set for a grand release worldwide on Today.
While the teaser was well-received by the youth, Telangana IT Minister and TRS Working President KT Rama Rao unveiled the theatrical trailer of the film. The trailer opens with a childhood event of Kiran Abbavaram, who is certain that his family will prosper only if there is a woman to look after the house. He decides to marry because his mother died while he was too young. He meets this girl, Chandini Chowdary, who is a modern girl who enjoys living life to the fullest. Between the two, love blooms. However, due to disputes, they split up. While Kiran believes she is not the type of girl he seeks, Chandini believes he is possessive. The conflict, like the story-telling, sounds intriguing. Overall, the trailer is enjoyable, with features suitable for all the quarters of the audience. Gopinath Reddy, the director, gets bonus points for his screenplay and for presenting the characters in an engaging manner, while humor comes as an added advantage.
Live Updates
- 24 Jun 2022 10:29 AM GMT
#Sammathame Makes an effort to deliver a good message but in the most awful way. Though some fun moments work in parts and better final portions, the main protagonist's Chauvinistic characterization and unacceptable behavior harm the main intention.— Review Rowdies (@review_rowdies) June 24, 2022
Rating:2.25/5 pic.twitter.com/0VeubxT0Rw
- 24 Jun 2022 10:07 AM GMT
Mee Andari unconditional love ki Sammathame ❤️— Kiran Abbavaram (@Kiran_Abbavaram) June 24, 2022
Thank you all ❤️#Sammathame pic.twitter.com/ahHDj8jnJ9
- 24 Jun 2022 10:04 AM GMT
With the amazing response, #Sammathame becomes a Youthful Blockbuster!— Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) June 24, 2022
IN CINEMAS NOW ✨
Book your tickets now! 🎟️
👉🏻 https://t.co/q6DN7zbBYq@Kiran_Abbavaram @iChandiniC @gopinath_reddyy @KankanalaPrave3 @ugproductions06 @adityamusic#SammathameFromJune24th pic.twitter.com/kB5k21okw0
- 24 Jun 2022 9:21 AM GMT
#sammathame @Kiran_Abbavaram bro...— Happysatish (@Happysatish1) June 24, 2022
Double egg chicken noodles super vundi.... @iChandiniC assalu thaggale....eddaru ichi padesaru..
Bomma bagundi✅
- 24 Jun 2022 9:20 AM GMT
Chaala bagundhi movie 🤍@Kiran_Abbavaram anna first time live lo chusa ninnu eeroju Sandhya lo 😀❤️ nee genuine performance ki joharlannaa...🙌🏻@iChandiniC you r cho cute 🥰— 𝗠𝗿. మజ్ను🖤🥀 (@Pranay_Kumar_PK) June 24, 2022
Direction ❤️Music 🎵 everything makes #Sammathame Blockbuster 💙 pic.twitter.com/UM9DvDB1kv
- 24 Jun 2022 9:19 AM GMT
Done ✅ with #sammathamereview #sammathame @Kiran_Abbavaram anna ni comedy timing,acting aa smile abha aa smile kosam aina yenni sarlu aina vellachu malla blockbuster ichpaadesav 🔥 @iChandiniC #saanvi character lo the best icharu visuals,BGM,Songs everything up to the mark— Kalyan JANASENA (@KalyanRockzz1) June 24, 2022
- 24 Jun 2022 9:12 AM GMT
#Sammathame #Block_Buster 💥 pic.twitter.com/s3yr3IsBoX— Goutham Reddy (@Goutham_reddy18) June 24, 2022
- 24 Jun 2022 9:11 AM GMT
#Sammathame A very good movie @Kiran_Abbavaram Outstanding performance 😍👏🏻— Prabhas 🏌🏻♂️ (@salaar280) June 24, 2022
Must watch film for both Youth & Families !
- 24 Jun 2022 8:53 AM GMT
#Sammathame @Kiran_Abbavaram anna at sandhyaa 35mm 💥🖤 pic.twitter.com/7S01d2JpM7— TONY #ssmb28 (@tonybabuM) June 24, 2022
- 24 Jun 2022 8:53 AM GMT
#Sammathame got Hit talk!— P K™ (@OnlyForKalyan) June 24, 2022
Congratulations @Kiran_Abbavaram Anna! You deserves more success ❤️@iChandiniC @gopinath_reddyy