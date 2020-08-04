Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus LIVE Updates Today 4 August 2020

Coronavirus Live Updates Today 4 August 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the latest Coronavirus Cases news from India, Telangana & Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.

Coronavirus in Telangana on Monday reported 983 coronavirus positive cases and 11 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 67,660 while the deaths at 551.

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh on Monday reported 7,822 coronavirus positive cases and 63 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 1,66,586 while the deaths at 1,537.

Weather in Hyderabad will be 27 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 22 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 5:56 AM and will set at 6:48 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on August 4 will be 82% and Air Quality will be Fair with 13 AQI.

Weather in Vijayawada will be 31 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 26 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 5:48 AM and will set at 6:37 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on August 4 will be 73% and Air Quality will be Fair with 10 AQI.

Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad on August 4 is Dul Qadah: 28; Fajr: 4:38 AM; Sunrise: 5:56 AM; Dhuhr: 12:22 PM; Asr: 4:50 PM; Maghrib: 6:49 PM; Isha: 8:05 PM

Latest News on Coronavirus