Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, India Coronavirus LIVE Updates Today 1 September 2020

Coronavirus in Telangana on Monday reported 1,873 coronavirus positive cases and 9 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 1,24,963 while the deaths at 827.

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday reported 10,004 coronavirus positive cases and 85 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 4,34,771 while the deaths at 3,969.

Coronavirus in India on Monday reported 78,761 coronavirus positive cases and 971 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 36,21,245 while the deaths at 64,469.

Weather in Hyderabad will be 30 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 23 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 6:02 AM and will set at 6:29 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on September 1 will be 76% and Air Quality will be Fair with 43 AQI.

Weather in Vijayawada will be 34 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 26 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 5:53 AM and will set at 6:20 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on September 1 will be 74% and Air Quality will be Fair with 41 AQI.

Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on September 1 (12 Muharram, 1442); Fajr: 4:50 AM; Sunrise: 6:02 AM; Dhuhr: 12:17 PM; Asr: 3:36 PM; Maghrib: 6:30 PM; Isha: 7:43 PM

