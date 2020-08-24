Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, India Coronavirus LIVE Updates Today 24 August 2020

Coronavirus Live Updates Today 24 August 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the latest Coronavirus Cases news from India, Telangana & Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.

Coronavirus in Telangana on Sunday reported 2,384 coronavirus positive cases and 11 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 1,04,249 while the deaths at 755.

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday reported 7,895 coronavirus positive cases and 93 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 3,53,111 while the deaths at 3,282.

Coronavirus in India on Sunday reported 69,239 coronavirus positive cases and 912 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 30,44,940 while the deaths at 56,706.

Weather in Hyderabad will be 29 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 23 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 6:01 AM and will set at 6:35 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on August 24 will be 78% and Air Quality will be Fair with 17 AQI.

Weather in Vijayawada will be 32 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 26 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 5:52 AM and will set at 6:25 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on August 24 will be 73% and Air Quality will be Fair with 21 AQI.

Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on August 24 (4 Muharram, 1442); Fajr: 4:47 AM; Sunrise: 6:00 AM; Dhuhr: 12:19 PM; Asr: 3:36 PM; Maghrib: 6:36 PM; Isha: 7:50 PM

