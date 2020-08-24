Andhra Pradesh minister Adimulapu Suresh tests positive for coronavirus

Andhra Pradesh: Coronavirus is making the world run for money with rapid spread beyond cities and towns to villages affecting right from common man to political leaders to celebrities. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh was tested positive for coronavirus. The minister underwent tests after noticing the symptoms of the virus and diagnosed with Coronavirus positive.

With this, it seems that the minister is in home isolation. Also, the authorities are in the process of taking the details of those who met Suresh and conducting tests for them. Another minister from Prakasam district, Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, was also hit by a coronavirus and recovered. Suresh, another minister from the district, turned out to be positive.

So far in the Andhra Pradesh, many YCP MLAs, including Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha, Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy and Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupathi, have been tested for coronavirus positive.

The State reported 7895 fresh COVID cases as of Sunday morning. The tally has gone up to 3,53,111 and the death toll increased to 3282. The number of active cases drastically increased and as of Sunday 260087 patients have been treated along with 7449 recoveries on Sunday and 89,742 people still under treatment. Meanwhile, 93 people died within 24 hours taking the death toll in the state to 3282.