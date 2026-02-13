Telangana Municipal elections results live updates: Counting begins across the state
Telangana, 12 February – The counting of votes for the municipal elections in Telangana commenced at 8 am today. The elections, held on 11 February, covered seven municipal corporations and 116 municipalities across the state.
Extensive security arrangements have been put in place for the counting process, which is taking place at 136 centres under CCTV surveillance and in the presence of micro observers.
- 13 Feb 2026 6:44 PM IST
KTR responds to Municipal elections results, says party performed well
BRS Working President KTR announced plans to develop an action strategy to secure better outcomes in upcoming elections and asked the party cadre not to worry about the results.
- 13 Feb 2026 5:21 PM IST
Congress Wins Three Municipalities in Kodangal Constituency
The Congress has secured victories in three municipalities within Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s home district of Kodangal. The party candidates won in Kodangal, Maddur, and Kosgi municipalities, capturing a significant number of wards in each.
In Kodangal Municipality, Vikarabad District, out of 12 wards, Congress secured 10, with BRS and MIM each winning one.
Maddur Municipality in Narayanpet District, consisting of 16 wards, saw Congress win 9, BRS take 6, and 1 ward going to an independent candidate.
Kosgi Municipality, with 16 wards, was won entirely by Congress, which secured 8 seats; BRS and BJP did not win any wards.
- 13 Feb 2026 3:26 PM IST
Congress dominates Telangana Municipal elections, clean sweeps Nalgonda
The ruling Congress party continues to hold sway in Telangana’s municipal elections. The party has already secured the most seats across all districts, demonstrating its widespread strength.
In Nalgonda district, the Congress has achieved a clean sweep, winning all six municipalities. These municipalities are Chanduru, Chityala, Devarakonda, Haliya, Miryalaguda, and Nandikonda.
- 13 Feb 2026 1:50 PM IST
Telangana Municipal Elections results: 11 Municipalities reported hung
Elections were held across Telangana on the 11th of this month for seven municipal corporations and 116 municipalities. The vote counting is ongoing today (Friday), with a total of 136 counting centres in operation.
The ruling Congress party is showing strength across all districts and has already secured the most seats. However, a close contest persists between Congress and the opposition BRS party in many areas. So far, 11 municipalities have resulted in hung assemblies, with no clear majority. In these municipalities, independent candidates and ex-officio members are expected to play a crucial role. Read More...
- 13 Feb 2026 12:18 PM IST
All India Forward Bloc Wins Municipality in Telangana
The All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) has secured a victory in a municipality in Telangana. In Vaddepalli municipality, located in Jogulamba Gadwal district, the party's candidates won a majority of the seats. AIFB won 8 out of 10 wards, while the Congress and BRS each secured just one ward.
- 13 Feb 2026 12:13 PM IST
Telangana Municipal Elections: Counting Ongoing, Congress leads
Counting of votes for the municipal elections in Telangana is currently underway, with results being announced gradually. So far, the Congress Party appears to have secured the majority of seats, winning nine municipalities, while the BRS has won three.
The municipalities won by Congress include Nandikonda, Ashwaraopet, Haliya, Nereducherla, Dornakal, Sultanabad, Maripeda, Manthani, and Dharmapuri. The BRS has claimed victories in Gaddapotaram, Aija, and Thorrur. Read More...
- 13 Feb 2026 12:06 PM IST
Congress won in Peddapalli Municipality. Out of 36 wards
Congress in 28 wards:
- 13 Feb 2026 11:56 AM IST
No Permission for Victory Celebrations in Khammam Commissionerate: Police Commissioner
Khammam : The Police Commissioner of Khammam Sunil Dutt has announced that no permission will be granted for victory rallies or celebrations in connection with the municipal election results within the limits of the Khammam Police Commissionerate.
- 13 Feb 2026 11:47 AM IST
Manthani Municipality: Congress Sweeps Polls
Peddapalli: Congress registered a thumping victory in the Manthani Municipality elections in Peddapalli district by winning 11 out of 13 wards, securing a clear majority.
Out of the total wards, BRS managed to win one ward, while AIFB also bagged one ward. The BJP failed to open its account, winning nil wards.
- 13 Feb 2026 11:26 AM IST
BRS bounced back in Tirumalagiri municipality of Suryapet district by winning 11 out of 15 wards, Congress-3, Independent 1 (Congress Rebel)