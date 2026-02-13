Telangana Municipal Elections: Counting Ongoing, Congress leads

Counting of votes for the municipal elections in Telangana is currently underway, with results being announced gradually. So far, the Congress Party appears to have secured the majority of seats, winning nine municipalities, while the BRS has won three.

The municipalities won by Congress include Nandikonda, Ashwaraopet, Haliya, Nereducherla, Dornakal, Sultanabad, Maripeda, Manthani, and Dharmapuri. The BRS has claimed victories in Gaddapotaram, Aija, and Thorrur.

The results remain inconclusive in Gaddapotaram and Thorrur, with no party holding a clear lead in these municipalities. In Sangareddy district’s Kohir municipality, the Congress won 8 of the 16 wards, with the BRS securing 5. BJP, MIM, and an independent candidate each won one seat. Similarly, in Devarakadra in Mahabubnagar district, Congress took 6 seats, the BRS 4, while BJP and others each gained one.

In Khammam district’s Madhira ward 10, TDP candidate Bodepudi Revathi emerged victorious, defeating BRS candidate Pedapudi Sudhakar. Additionally, in Chityala’s first ward, a transgender candidate, Nagilla Sudhakar, won as an independent with a majority of 102 votes.