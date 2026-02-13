Telangana Municipal Elections results: 11 Municipalities reported hung

Elections were held across Telangana on the 11th of this month for seven municipal corporations and 116 municipalities. The vote counting is ongoing today (Friday), with a total of 136 counting centres in operation.

The ruling Congress party is showing strength across all districts and has already secured the most seats. However, a close contest persists between Congress and the opposition BRS party in many areas. So far, 11 municipalities have resulted in hung assemblies, with no clear majority. In these municipalities, independent candidates and ex-officio members are expected to play a crucial role.

The municipalities with hung assemblies include Parakala, Alampur, Narsapur, Sangareddy (Jinnaram), Kesamudram, Isnapur, Asifabad, Jammikunta, Janagama, Kamareddy, and Amarachinta.