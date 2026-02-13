KTR responds to Municipal elections results, says party performed well

BRS Working President KTR announced plans to develop an action strategy to secure better outcomes in upcoming elections and asked the party cadre not to worry about the results.

Speaking to the media regarding the recent results, KTR stated that the party expected to win around 700-800 wards, but managed a clear victory in only 15 municipalities and achieved strong results in another 37. He described the situation as hung, praising the heroic efforts of BRS workers.

He highlighted recounts in Gadwal and Wardhannapet, where multiple rounds were conducted amid protests by party supporters.

KTR recalled that in the 2020 municipal elections, when the BRS was in power, the party won 122 seats, with Congress securing 4, BJP 2, and AIMIM 2. In the current elections, BRS claimed over 30 per cent of the wards, which he considered a positive outcome overall.